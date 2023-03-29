Qtum Price Hits $3.14 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00011014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $328.00 million and $48.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.18 or 0.06347167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,593,731 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

