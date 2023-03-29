Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 33,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

