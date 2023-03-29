QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Down 4.7%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 2,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

QuantaSing Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

