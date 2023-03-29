QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $57.75 million and $3.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

