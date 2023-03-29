Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 342,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

