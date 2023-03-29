Rakon (RKN) Price Tops $0.21

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Rakon has a total market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $50,287.41 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

