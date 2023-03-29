Rally Trading Down 17.2% This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $61.94 million and $2.08 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rally has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Rally
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,915,906,510 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
