Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Up 6%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 197,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,000,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,693 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

