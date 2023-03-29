Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 532,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.