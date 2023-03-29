Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.51

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.51 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.35). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 235,803 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 407.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.47.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Real Estate Investors

In related news, insider Ian Stringer bought 99,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £27,888 ($34,264.65). Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

