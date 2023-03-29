Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/27/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €18.00 ($19.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/23/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/22/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/20/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €39.00 ($41.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/17/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/13/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €45.40 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/8/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €32.00 ($34.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – Vonovia was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €1.01 ($1.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.66 ($16.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,264,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 12-month high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.22. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

