ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading 16.7% Higher

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 69,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$82.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

