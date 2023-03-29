Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,370. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

