Reviewing Grab (GRAB) & Its Competitors

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grab to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grab alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.48 Grab Competitors $12.08 billion $61.04 million -19.89

Analyst Ratings

Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 766 4694 10045 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -39.86% -9,233.21% -5.06%

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.