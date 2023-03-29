Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $433.40. 298,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.37 and its 200 day moving average is $417.67. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

