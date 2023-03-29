RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 2.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 449,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,353,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.