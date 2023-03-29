Safe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Safe has a total market cap of $228.52 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00038521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00074905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00152626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00048491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.64482386 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.