Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.34

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 59700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.