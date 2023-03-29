Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.46

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 7660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Samsonite International Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

