Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.