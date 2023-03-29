Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Santos in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Santos Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 328,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Santos Increases Dividend

Santos Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

