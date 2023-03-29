Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 74,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,223. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.