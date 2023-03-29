Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 121,861 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,153. The firm has a market cap of $884.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

