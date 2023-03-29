Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 34,361 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 296,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

