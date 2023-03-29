Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 16,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,002. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

