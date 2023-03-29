Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,042 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 222.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. 3,931,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,455,272. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.