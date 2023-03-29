Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

