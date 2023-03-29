Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 197,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

