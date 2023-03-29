Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.52 million.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.45.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,383. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
