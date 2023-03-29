Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,383. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 654,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

