Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

SRTS stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,591. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.