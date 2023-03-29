Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 85.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.04) to GBX 2,075 ($25.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

