Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rises By 49.3%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 390,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 5,775,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,122. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -1.75.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
