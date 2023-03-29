Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rises By 34.2%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

About BioVie

BIVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,846. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

