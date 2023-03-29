Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Increases By 40.4%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI remained flat at $11.44 on Wednesday. 112,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,980. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

