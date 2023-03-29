Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Drops By 39.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 8,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,768. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

