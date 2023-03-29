Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Grows By 44.0%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

CARE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,689. The company has a market capitalization of $336.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter Bankshares

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $37,205.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $2,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Stories

