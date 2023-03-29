Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rises By 141.3%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the February 28th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 59,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -37.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

