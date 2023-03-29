Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Rises By 208.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 208.4% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FITBP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 16,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

