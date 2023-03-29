Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 88.2%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.44. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,136. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.30.
About Fosterville South Exploration
