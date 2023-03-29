Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 88.2%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.44. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,136. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.30.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

About Fosterville South Exploration

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.