Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Drops By 90.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.