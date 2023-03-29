Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Increases By 431.3%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 3,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $25.39.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

