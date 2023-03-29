Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Rises By 373.7%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 373.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCDIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

