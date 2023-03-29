Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 51.9%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,159,700 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 5,370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 1-year low of 1.12 and a 1-year high of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huatai Securities (HUATF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.