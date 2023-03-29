Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 274.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFNNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Further Reading

