Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Declines By 87.7%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

ILAL stock remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 232,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. International Land Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

