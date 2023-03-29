Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Drops By 48.5%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NBIO remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 506,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,802. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

