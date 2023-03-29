Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Decreases By 50.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

PSHZF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

