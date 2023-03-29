Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Declines By 33.3%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pigeon Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PGENY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of -0.03. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.51.
Pigeon Company Profile
