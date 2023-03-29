Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Declines By 33.3%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pigeon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGENY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of -0.03. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

