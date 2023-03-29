Short Interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Drops By 27.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,460,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,706. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

