Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Rises By 114.3%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,873. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in RF Acquisition by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in RF Acquisition by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

